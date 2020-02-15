Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-U.S. health officials to start testing for coronavirus in five states

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 15-02-2020 00:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-02-2020 00:40 IST
UPDATE 1-U.S. health officials to start testing for coronavirus in five states

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Friday it will start testing for the rapidly spreading coronavirus that originated in China through its existing seasonal influenza surveillance system in five states. The agency said it is working with public health laboratories in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, Chicago and New York City to begin testing for cases of the virus.

Laboratories in those cities are already tracking seasonal flu. Patients with flu-like respiratory systems who test negative will be tested for the new coronavirus, Nancy Messonnier, director of the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, said in a telephone briefing with reporters. So far, the United States has only had 15 cases of the coronavirus, including two instances of person-to-person transmission, the agency confirmed.

"What we're focusing on right now is containing the virus," Messonnier said. "With only 15 cases here in the United States, we remain optimistic our aggressive measures have slowed the impact of it here." The CDC's current strategy to fight the virus includes quarantines and travel restrictions, but that may change if the virus takes hold in the United States and begins to spread.

In that scenario, the CDC will put in place "social distancing" strategies such as cancelling mass gatherings, using telemedicine, tele-schooling and remote working to try to disrupt the spread of the virus, Messonnier said. Earlier on Friday, the World Health Organization said it will be sending a bigger delegation of experts to help with the outbreak in China, but it was still not clear if U.S. scientists would join them.

"We continue to hope CDC staff will be included in that mission," Messonnier said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Senior Bombay HC judge S C Dharmadhikari resigns

Vodafone Idea stock plunges by 12 pc after new SC order

Singapore reports biggest daily jump in coronavirus cases - local media

Wentworth Season 8 finally gets official release date in April 2020, Know more in details

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

Videos

Latest News

Cricket-Brilliant Moeen helps England level T-20 series

England levelled the three-game T-20 series with South Africa on Friday as a crashing 39 off 11 balls by Moeen Ali helped win a thriller as they posted an imposing 204-7 that the hosts fell two runs short of despite 65 off 22 by Quinton de ...

EXCLUSIVE-Senior China diplomat concedes challenge of coronavirus, slams 'overreaction'

A top Chinese official acknowledged on Friday that coronavirus is a deep challenge to the country, but defended Beijings management of the epidemic while lashing out at the overreaction of other countries.In a wide-ranging interview with Re...

Browns' Garrett reiterates Rudolph used racial slur

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett reiterated this week that Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph directed a racial slur at him prior to the melee at the end of the game between the teams in November. He called me the N-w...

Amarinder honours families of 34 martyrs

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh here on Friday honoured families of 34 martyrs, who laid down their lives to uphold the countrys unity and integrity. The occasion coincided with the first anniversary of the Pulwama terror attack in wh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020