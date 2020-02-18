Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 3-Japan targets HIV drug trials to fight coronavirus; cruise ship evacuations continue

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 18-02-2020 13:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-02-2020 13:09 IST
UPDATE 3-Japan targets HIV drug trials to fight coronavirus; cruise ship evacuations continue

Japan plans to trial HIV medications to treat patients infected with coronavirus as its growing number of cases poses an increasing threat to the economy and public health, the government's top spokesman said on Tuesday. The government was making "preparations so that clinical trials using HIV medication on the novel coronavirus can start as soon as possible," Yoshihide Suga told a briefing, but added he could not say how long a new drug would take to be approved.

Japan had 520 confirmed infections by Monday, including 454 cases from the Diamond Princess cruise ship quarantined off the port of Yokohama, the health ministry said, with one death from the virus. On Tuesday, there was three more cases confirmed with the virus in Wakayama Prefecture, local media reported.

As the contracting economy fuels a risk of recession, the spread of the virus has prompted Tokyo to put limits on the size of public gatherings while some companies are telling employees to work from home. The HIV trials come as those drugs have been touted as a potential cure for the coronavirus around the world. With no therapy yet proven 100% effective, the epidemic has killed close to 1,900 people in mainland China.

People in China have begun exploring unorthodox ways to get treated, with some appealing to HIV patients and unauthorised importers for medicine. In Thailand, doctors said they appeared to have had some success in treating severe cases of the virus with a combination of medications for flu and HIV.

As demand for masks skyrockets, police are investigating a theft of 6,000 surgical masks reported by the Kobe Red Cross Hospital in the central Japanese city, a hospital official told Reuters. Japanese officials have vowed to work hard to avoid disruptions to the Olympic Games, which start in Tokyo in July. But growing concern over the virus spurred Mongolia's Olympics archery team to cancel training in Japan, the Kyodo news agency said.

DIAMOND PRINCESS EVACUATIONS On Monday, U.S. government evacuation flights flew home more than 300 Americans who had been on the Diamond Princess cruise ship.

With more than 3,000 passengers and crew, the ship has been in quarantine since early this month, after a passenger who had left it in Hong Kong was diagnosed with the virus. About half of those aboard are Japanese and the rest foreign nationals, many of whom have expressed frustration over the quarantine.

The liner will receive meals from World Central Kitchen, a non-profit set up by celebrity chef Jose Andres, in a bid to reduce the burden on crew, said Rai Caluori, vice president of vessel operator Princess Cruises. Foreign governments including Australia, Canada, Italy and South Korea also plan to take citizens off the cruise liner.

A plane chartered by the Canadian government has left for Japan to evacuate its nationals, TV Asahi said. Canada has said 14 days of quarantine await them on their return. South Korea is also sending a government charter flight on Tuesday to take home four citizens, and a Japanese spouse, who have no symptoms, a South Korean official said.

Japanese who test negative will begin disembarking as early as Wednesday, health minister Katsunobu Kato said. "Everyone wants to return home as soon as possible, so considering that feeling, we are making preparations," Kato told reporters.

Disembarkation was set for Feb. 19 to 21, Japan's vice health minister said, according to a copy of a letter circulated on Twitter by a passenger using the handle @daxa–tw. The letter told passengers that Yokohama health authorities would take their temperatures before they left the ship.

Japan's health ministry could not immediately be reached for confirmation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Cards gets Sebi's go ahead to float IPO

SC declines to pass any direction to Centre on AGR over Vodafone-Idea's plea

India becomes first country which makes Haj process 100 percent digital: Naqvi

ICICI Bank raises Rs 945 cr by issuing Basel III compliant bonds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus slows China's Belt and Road push

When President Xi Jinping made his first state visit this year to Myanmar and signed new infrastructure contracts, there was no indication of the obstacle about to trip up Chinas plan for railways, ports and highways around the world the co...

Cricket-No more Saturday double-headers, IPL begins on March 29

Defending Indian Premier League IPL champions Mumbai Indians will host three-time winners Chennai Super Kings in the first match of this years edition on March 29, the Indian cricket board BCCI said on Tuesday. The IPL will run six days lon...

Preacher Indurikar Maharaj apologises for remarks

Marathi kirtankar preacher Nivrutti Maharaj Indurikar on Tuesday tendered anapology over his remarks on the timing of intercourse and gender of child, seeking to end a controversy on the issue.His apology came after state minister Bachchu K...

WRAPUP 4-Head of hospital dies in coronavirus epicentre; global economic impact spreads

The head of a leading hospital in Chinas central city of Wuhan, the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak, died of the disease on Tuesday while South Korea announced an economic emergency and Singapore Airlines slashed flights.Chinese state...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020