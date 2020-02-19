In Guj,common people can now avail treatment at ESIC hospitals

Common people in Gujarat can now avail treatment at the hospitals and dispensaries being

run by the Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), the government said on Wednesday.

Till now, only registered employees under the Employees' State Insurance Scheme were eligible for treatment

at the ESIC-run hospitals in the state. "Now, apart from designated beneficiaries, common

citizens can also avail treatment at ESIC hospitals. The state government will bear the cost of the treatment," said Deputy

Chief Minister Nitin Patel in Gandhinagar. The ESIC runs more than 80 dispensaries and seven

super-speciality hospitals across the state. Meanwhile, Patel, who also holds Health portfolio,

said the Central government has approved a grant of Rs 195 crore each for the up-gradation of three existing government

hospitals and building new attached medical colleges. These hospitals are located in Narmada, Navsari and

Porbandar districts. The total cost of each of these medical colleges will

be Rs 325 crore. As per the Central scheme to increase the intake of MBBS seats, the Union government will bear the 60

per cent cost at Rs 195 crore while the rest 40 per cent at Rs 130 crore will be borne by the state government.

Patel said efforts will be made to start at least two medical colleges by the next year.

