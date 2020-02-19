In Guj,common people can now avail treatment at ESIC hospitals
Common people in Gujarat can now avail treatment at the hospitals and dispensaries being
run by the Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), the government said on Wednesday.
Till now, only registered employees under the Employees' State Insurance Scheme were eligible for treatment
at the ESIC-run hospitals in the state. "Now, apart from designated beneficiaries, common
citizens can also avail treatment at ESIC hospitals. The state government will bear the cost of the treatment," said Deputy
Chief Minister Nitin Patel in Gandhinagar. The ESIC runs more than 80 dispensaries and seven
super-speciality hospitals across the state. Meanwhile, Patel, who also holds Health portfolio,
said the Central government has approved a grant of Rs 195 crore each for the up-gradation of three existing government
hospitals and building new attached medical colleges. These hospitals are located in Narmada, Navsari and
Porbandar districts. The total cost of each of these medical colleges will
be Rs 325 crore. As per the Central scheme to increase the intake of MBBS seats, the Union government will bear the 60
per cent cost at Rs 195 crore while the rest 40 per cent at Rs 130 crore will be borne by the state government.
Patel said efforts will be made to start at least two medical colleges by the next year.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
Gujarat: 5-year-old boy mauled to death by lioness in Gir
Gujarat cops in Amritsar to join Punjab STF in probing heroin seizure
Modi says he as Gujarat CM had raised issue of difficulties faced by manufacturing-states in implementing GST.
nCoV: Central team visits Gujarat, 246 under watch in Gujarat
J B Chemicals gets EIR from USFDA for unit in Gujarat