Left Menu
Development News Edition

Daily moisturiser use may not prevent infants from eczema: Lancet study

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 20-02-2020 16:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-02-2020 16:30 IST
Daily moisturiser use may not prevent infants from eczema: Lancet study

Eczema, a common dry skin condition affecting around one in five infants globally, may not be prevented by daily moisturiser use, according to a study which may lead to new clinical recommendations for preventing the disease. While healthcare workers generally recommend that parents regularly use moisturisers to prevent eczema in newborn babies, the study, published in the journal The Lancet, examined whether such advice had an impact on preventing the disease.

The researchers, including Hywel Williams from the University of Nottingham in the UK, looked at 1394 newborn babies who were born to families with eczema, asthma, or hayfever. They divided the babies randomly into two groups -- one was advised to apply moisturiser all over their baby every day until their first birthday, and the other was asked not to use moisturiser.

The scientists found no evidence that the daily use of moisturiser during the first year of life could prevent eczema in the studied children. However, they found a small increase in the risk of skin infections.

The results also showed early indications that daily use of these creams may increase the risk of food allergy. According to Williams, who led the study, "Much progress has been made in recent years on the treatment of severe eczema, but the goal of preventing eczema from developing in the first place remains elusive."

"Other small studies suggested that moisturisers from birth might prevent eczema, and we were surprised when our large study showed no effect at all," Williams said. He added that while this is disappointing for sufferers who thought that was an option for their children, "we can now recommend that this advice is not given to parents and begin looking at what other possible preventative options there may be."

According to the researchers, while the study found no benefits in using moisturisers for eczema prevention, people who have the condition may still benefit from applying the cream.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

EXCLUSIVE-SmileDirectClub’s top dentist risks losing license in California crackdown

Darknet drugs racket: NCB widens probe, arrests 3 more from Nagpur

Global Off-Grid Solar Forum & Expo 2020: 2nd day to focus on consumer protection, value

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

Guru Ravidas Temple: Ex-MP moves SC, seeks contempt action against DDA, Delhi govt

Former Congress MP Ashok Tanwar moved the Supreme Court Thursday seeking contempt proceedings against the DDA and the Delhi government for allegedly wilfully and deliberately disobeying its orders allowing construction of a permanent struct...

VP Naidu asks youth to take interest in politics and country affairs

The Vice President of India, Shri M Venkaiah Naidu today urged the youth to take a firm resolve to shun negativism and join the forces of growth. He asked the youth to take the lead in fighting corruption, terrorism, extremism, religious fu...

Anviti Insurance Brokers expands presence in India, opens its 7th office in Delhi NCR - Noida

Mumbai Maharashtra India, Feb 20 ANINewsVoir Anviti Insurance Brokers Private Limited, a composite insurance broker delivering insurance and reinsurance broking services, claims consultancy and risk management to corporate clients in India,...

UPDATE 1-More coronavirus cases in Iran's Qom; religious gatherings under threat

Iranian health officials urged all religious gatherings to be suspended in Qom, news agency ISNA said on Thursday, after two more people tested positive for the coronavirus in the holy city, where two died of it this week.In all, three more...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020