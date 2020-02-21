Left Menu
Development News Edition

First Hong Kong policeman infected by virus, concern of contagion amongst force

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Hong Kong
  • |
  • Updated: 21-02-2020 08:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-02-2020 08:43 IST
First Hong Kong policeman infected by virus, concern of contagion amongst force
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A Hong Kong police officer has been confirmed infected with the coronavirus, authorities said on Friday, the first officer to test positive in the Asian financial hub as dozens of other officers were quarantined over concerns of contagion. The 48-year-old officer had attended a banquet with 59 other police in the city's western district on Feb 18. Everyone who attended is now quarantined, according to a statement on the official Facebook page of the Hong Kong Police.

"The police are highly concerned about the incident and are actively cooperating with the Department of Health," the statement said. Hong Kong has 69 confirmed cases of the virus and two deaths so far. Recent virus cases have included a fast food restaurant worker and a taxi driver, both of whom were exposed to many other people, authorities said.

Local lawmakers are expected to discuss a HK$30 billion ($3.85 billion) relief package on Friday to support small- and medium-sized businesses and the Hospital Authority, which are struggling to cope with the outbreak. The former British colony's economy has been hit hard as tourist arrivals slump and residents keep away from shops, miring the city in its first recession in a decade.

Leader Carrie Lam's handling of the crisis has stirred anger, with critics calling on her to close the entire border with mainland China and some medical workers going on strike. Lam has said a full shutdown of the border would be impractical, inappropriate and discriminatory.

More than 100 Hong Kong residents who were passengers on the virus-stricken Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan are expected to return to Hong Kong on government charter flights on Friday night or Saturday. The first batch of 106 passengers arrived in the Chinese territory on Thursday. Authorities said 66 of the 364 Hong Kong residents on the ship were infected with the coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2. They will remain in Japan along with 41 other citizens who were in close contact with them. ($1 = 7.7897 Hong Kong dollars)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HDFC Bank SME book doubles to Rs 1.48 lakh cr in under 3 years

Two employees test positive for H1N1 virus, Bengaluru, 2 other offices closed temporarily: SAP India

Prayaan Capital Raises Seed Funding From Accion Venture Lab to Support Digitization and Credit Access for India's MSMEs

World Bank presents guide for road safety opportunities, challenges

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

Amulya, who raised 'Pakistan zindabad' slogan in Bengaluru, sent to judicial custody

Amulya, who allegedly raised the Pakistan zindabad slogan at an anti-CAA rally in Bengaluru, has been sent to 14-day judicial custody. She was earlier denied bail by a judicial magistrate here.Amulya raised Pakistan zindabad slogan at an a...

Yogi Adityanath holds 'Janta Darbar' in Gorakhpur

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday held a Janta Darbar here to address the grievances of the people. Many people submitted their applications to Adityanath and urged him to take requisite steps to resolve their issues.I ...

Soccer-Postecoglou wants Japanese champions to keep people talking

In a sport often focused on results over performance, Ange Postecoglou will look to remain true to his purist values when Yokohama F Marinos kick off the defence of their J-League title on Sunday.With a possession-based game influenced by t...

President Kovind, PM Modi extend greetings on Maha Shivaratri

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday wished the nation on the occasion of Mahashivaratri. Greetings and good wishes to all fellow citizens on Mahashivaratri. May the blessings of Lord Shiva bring peace, happi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020