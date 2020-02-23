Left Menu
Development News Edition

Changing diet repeatedly or abruptly may harm health: Study

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 23-02-2020 14:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-02-2020 14:31 IST
Changing diet repeatedly or abruptly may harm health: Study
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Switching to a rich diet after eating a restricted one can decrease life expectancy, and have negative health effects, according to a study in fruit flies which says changing diet repeatedly or abruptly may be harmful. The researchers, including those from the University of Sheffield in the UK, provided new insight into why, as well as how, diets could benefit humans in terms of slowing aging and the onset of age-related disease.

In the study, published in the journal Science Advances, they fed fruit flies (Drosophilia melanogaster) a restricted diet and then returned them to a rich diet. The scientists found that these flies were more likely to die, and laid fewer eggs compared to flies that spent their whole life on a rich diet.

The study authors believe that dietary restriction could be making the flies ill-prepared for rich diets. Until now, they said the existing theory was that dietary restriction -- a reduction of particular, or total nutrient intake without causing malnutrition -- triggered a survival strategy in humans and animals.

This theory, the scientists said, suggested that humans and animals invested in maintaining and repairing the body in times of low food availability, to await times when food availability increases again. The findings of the current study, according to the researchers, implied that rather than waiting for food availability to increase in the future, the flies were waiting to die on a restricted diet.

Instead of dietary restriction increasing repair and maintenance mechanisms, it could actually be an escape from the damaging effects of a rich diet, they said. The new interpretation, according to the scientists, can help us understand why and how diet can have such profound effects on health.

They said the findings also suggest that changing diet repeatedly or abruptly could be harmful to health in certain situations. "Our results have now pointed us towards a more refined explanation of why it occurs, and have the potential to wholly shift the focus of future research," said study co-author Andrew McCracken from the University of Sheffiled.

"Our most surprising finding was that under certain circumstances, restricted diets can also be the origin of particular types of damage to the individual," he said. According to the researchers, this understanding of the penalties and benefits of certain types of diets may accelerate the quest to identify pharmaceutical interventions that mimic dietary restriction.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 14-15 synopses revealed, What we can see on Feb 25

Iran reports one death among 10 new coronavirus infections

Italy: Earthquake shakes Modena, Carpi nearby cities

Wuhan woman with no symptoms infects five relatives with coronavirus-study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 5-Eight dead in Turkey after earthquake hits Iran border area

Eight people died and others were stuck under collapsed buildings in southeastern Turkey on Sunday after a magnitude-5.7 earthquake struck near the border with Iran, the Turkish government said as teams dug through rubble in nearby villages...

Sensational Fury crushes Wilder in heavyweight title rematch

Las Vegas, Feb 23 AFP Tyson Fury reigns again as a heavyweight world champion after battering Deontay Wilder to a stunning seventh-round stoppage in their World Boxing Council title rematch. Fourteen months after their dramatic split-decisi...

Quarantine questioned as Japan woman tests positive after leaving ship

Eds Adds closure of a popular museum, cases of infection Tokyo, Feb 23 AFP Japan on Sunday confirmed the first case of a former Japanese passenger of a coronavirus-stricken cruise ship testing positive for the disease after initially receiv...

WRAPUP 3-Korea raises alert to highest level as coronavirus cases jump

South Korea raised its disease alert to the highest level on Sunday after a surge in coronavirus infections and two more deaths, while China state media warned the outbreak there had yet to reach a turning point despite some signs of easing...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020