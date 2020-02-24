China allows non-residents of Wuhan to leave virus centre

Non-residents of Wuhan may leave the quarantined city at the epicenter of China's virus epidemic if they show no symptoms and have never had contact with patients, authorities said Monday.

Wuhan, a city of 11 million, has been under lockdown since January 23 after authorities shut down transport links into and out of the city in an effort to contain the new coronavirus outbreak.

