U.S. CDC says Americans should avoid travel to South Korea over coronavirus

  • Updated: 25-02-2020 07:12 IST
  • Created: 25-02-2020 07:09 IST
Americans should avoid all nonessential travel to South Korea due to the coronavirus outbreak, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Monday.

South Korea reported 60 new cases of the coronavirus, increasing the total number of infected patients in the country to 893, the Korea Centres for Disease Control and Prevention said on Tuesday.

