J-K admin for formulation of action plan to strengthen trauma care

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has stressed for formulation of an action plan for upgrading and strengthening the trauma care across the union territory. Financial Commissioner, Health & Medical Education, Atal Dulloo stressed on creating level 1 trauma care centres across the union territory with all the requisite facilities.

Trauma is the great killer and causes one among every three deaths. Jammu and Kashmir ranks second in road traffic accidents per 10,000 vehicles with the national highways contributing 28 per cent of these accidents, he said. He directed the officials concerned to look for provisions for upgrading the trauma care facilities in two medical colleges of Srinagar and Jammu to level 1 from the existing level 2.

Dulloo was speaking at a meeting held to discuss possibilities of taking trauma care facilities in J and K to a higher level. The meeting was convened as a follow-up to the one earlier conducted by Lt Governor G C Murmu, an official spokesman said on Tuesday.

Dulloo exhorted upon the director health services of Jammu and Kashmir provinces to upgrade the intensive care unit (ICU) facilities in all 11 identified DNB hospitals to level 3 trauma centres. He further directed for strengthening all the hospitals in terms of trauma care along the national highways, the spokesman said.

