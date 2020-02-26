Pakistan reports first confirmed coronavirus case in Karachi - local media

Pakistan has reported its first confirmed case of coronavirus in Karachi on Wednesday, DAWN reported quoting Sindh Health Department. The report also said the patient traveled from Iran to Karachi by plane. He and his family have been placed in quarantine and the Health Department is in the process of examining all the passengers that he came in contact during traveling.

Further details are awaited.

This is a developing story.

