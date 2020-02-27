Left Menu
119 evacuees from Japan cruise ship quarantined at Indian Army Facility in Manesar

The 119 evacuees, including 114 Indian nationals and five foreign nationals, who were brought back from the Diamond Princess Cruise Ship off the Japanese coast in Yokohama by an Air India special flight from Japan, have been quarantined at the Indian Army facility at Manesar.

Facility created at Manesar in Haryana for quarantined passengers.. Image Credit: ANI

The 119 evacuees, including 114 Indian nationals and five foreign nationals, who were brought back from the Diamond Princess Cruise Ship off the Japanese coast in Yokohama by an Air India special flight from Japan, have been quarantined at the Indian Army facility at Manesar. The 114 Indian nationals include nine females and 105 males, while the foreign nationals include one from Nepal, two from Sri Lanka, one from Peru and another one from South Africa.

The evacuees will be monitored for two weeks by a qualified team of doctors and staff members. If any individual is suspected to be infected, then he or she will be shifted to an isolation ward at Base Hospital Delhi Cantonment (BHDC). Daily medical examination of all personnel will be done at the medical facility area.

After 14 days, persons with no symptoms will be allowed to go home with their detailed documentation sent to the District/State surveillance units for further surveillance. Meanwhile, those found infected will be shifted to the Safdarjung Hospital isolation ward for further medical exams and recovery. Samples will be sent to the Department of Virology AIIMS and confirmation will be done by the NCDC.

Patients will be discharged only after clinical recovery and two successive negative samples tested for n-COVID19. In addition, no one will be allowed to interact with the members of another barrack apart from playing games, watching television, and having meals together within a barrack.

As many as 138 Indians including 132 crew and six passengers were among the 3,711 people on board the luxury cruise ship, which was quarantined off the Japanese coast on February 5 after it emerged that a former passenger had tested positive for the virus. Of these, 16 were tested positive for coronavirus and will stay in Japan for treatment, while the remaining will be repatriated to India.

The repatriation is being facilitated by the Indian government. According to the latest official data, over 81,200 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported worldwide. More than 30,000 people have been cured of the disease, with over 2,600 of those having been cleared in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

