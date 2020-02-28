Left Menu
First Dutch coronavirus infection confirmed

  Reuters
  • |
  28-02-2020 03:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-02-2020 02:03 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Image Credit : health mil

A patient in the Netherlands has been diagnosed with the new coronavirus Covid-19, Dutch health authorities said on Thursday, the first confirmed case in the country.

The Dutch National Institute for Public Health said in a statement the patient in the southern Dutch city of Tilburg had recently traveled in northern Italy and is now being treated in isolation.

