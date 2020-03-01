New virus: Over 86,000 infected globally, over 2,900 deaths

A viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 86,000 people globally. The World Health Organization has named the illness COVID-19, referring to its origin late last year and the coronavirus that causes it

The latest figures, based on WHO and national counts: — Mainland China: 2,870 deaths among 79,824 cases, mostly in the central province of Hubei — Hong Kong: 94 cases, 2 deaths— Macao: 10 cases— South Korea: 3,526 cases, 17 deaths— Italy: 1,128 cases, 29 deaths— Japan: 947 cases, including 705 from the Diamond Princess cruise ship, 12 deaths — Iran: 593 cases, 43 deaths— Singapore: 102— France: 100 cases, 2 deaths— Germany: 66— United States: 62 cases, 1 death— Spain: 46— Kuwait: 45— Thailand: 42 cases, 1 death— Taiwan: 39 cases, 1 death— Bahrain: 38— Malaysia: 24— Australia: 23— United Kingdom: 23 cases, 1 death— Canada: 20— United Arab Emirates: 19— Vietnam: 16— Norway: 15— Iraq: 13— Sweden: 13— Switzerland: 10— Lebanon: 7— Netherlands: 7— Croatia: 6— Oman: 6— Austria: 5— Israel: 5— Russia: 5— Greece: 4— Mexico: 4— Pakistan: 4— Finland: 3— India: 3— Philippines: 3 cases, 1 death— Romania: 3— Brazil: 2— Denmark: 2— Georgia: 2— Algeria: 1— Afghanistan: 1— Azerbaijan: 1— Belarus: 1— Belgium: 1— Cambodia: 1— Ecuador: 1— Egypt: 1— Estonia: 1— Iceland: 1— Ireland: 1— Lithuania: 1— Monaco: 1— Nepal: 1— New Zealand: 1— Nigeria: 1— North Macedonia: 1— Qatar: 1— San Marino: 1— Sri Lanka: 1

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

