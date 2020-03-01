New virus: Over 86,000 infected globally, over 2,900 deaths
A viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 86,000 people globally. The World Health Organization has named the illness COVID-19, referring to its origin late last year and the coronavirus that causes it
The latest figures, based on WHO and national counts: — Mainland China: 2,870 deaths among 79,824 cases, mostly in the central province of Hubei — Hong Kong: 94 cases, 2 deaths— Macao: 10 cases— South Korea: 3,526 cases, 17 deaths— Italy: 1,128 cases, 29 deaths— Japan: 947 cases, including 705 from the Diamond Princess cruise ship, 12 deaths — Iran: 593 cases, 43 deaths— Singapore: 102— France: 100 cases, 2 deaths— Germany: 66— United States: 62 cases, 1 death— Spain: 46— Kuwait: 45— Thailand: 42 cases, 1 death— Taiwan: 39 cases, 1 death— Bahrain: 38— Malaysia: 24— Australia: 23— United Kingdom: 23 cases, 1 death— Canada: 20— United Arab Emirates: 19— Vietnam: 16— Norway: 15— Iraq: 13— Sweden: 13— Switzerland: 10— Lebanon: 7— Netherlands: 7— Croatia: 6— Oman: 6— Austria: 5— Israel: 5— Russia: 5— Greece: 4— Mexico: 4— Pakistan: 4— Finland: 3— India: 3— Philippines: 3 cases, 1 death— Romania: 3— Brazil: 2— Denmark: 2— Georgia: 2— Algeria: 1— Afghanistan: 1— Azerbaijan: 1— Belarus: 1— Belgium: 1— Cambodia: 1— Ecuador: 1— Egypt: 1— Estonia: 1— Iceland: 1— Ireland: 1— Lithuania: 1— Monaco: 1— Nepal: 1— New Zealand: 1— Nigeria: 1— North Macedonia: 1— Qatar: 1— San Marino: 1— Sri Lanka: 1
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
We call upon Turkish leadership to develop proper understanding of facts including threat of terrorism emanating from Pakistan to India: MEA.
India rejects all references to Jammu and Kashmir by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in his address to Pakistan Parliament.
12 killed in road accident in Pakistan
AKFI ask Pakistan not to allow 'unauthorised' Indian team to use Indian flag during Sunday's final
FATF to evaluate Pakistan's actions on curbing terror financing