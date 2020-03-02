Left Menu
Development News Edition

Banks in Europe step up coronavirus contingency trading plans

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 02-03-2020 20:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-03-2020 20:34 IST
Banks in Europe step up coronavirus contingency trading plans
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Banks and exchanges in Europe are readying out-of-town offices, splitting shifts and isolating some teams to ensure they can keep trading if coronavirus spreads in more major financial centres. Echoing steps already taken in Shanghai and Hong Kong, financial firms in Europe are preparing for the risk that the illness could lay low their staff or stop them commuting into London or other major cities.

The spread of coronavirus outside of China has gone up in recent days, with cases in 53 countries and more than 100 deaths, putting firms on heightened alert. Britain's Financial Conduct Authority said that it was in close touch with firms about their plans.

"We expect all firms to have contingency plans in place to deal with major events so that they are able to continue operating effectively," it said on Monday. Keeping trading desks going is a challenge as regulation - along with complex technology and the need for high speed connections - means they cannot just be operated remotely.

"Traders can't work from home for regulatory reasons, they need to be at one of our sites and we have prepared back-up facilities both within and outside London," a source at one major international bank in Britain said. "Traders and front office staff will be prioritised to use those sites so there will be no interruption to the service our clients receive," the source said.

For regulators, ensuring trading continues is critical in providing enough liquidity for markets to deal with the volatility which has been sparked by fears about the virus outbreak's economic impact. "We are currently in discussions with members and regulators about what actions might need to be taken to ensure markets remain well-functioning," the Association for Financial Markets in Europe (AFME) said in a statement.

"There are regulatory oversight challenges associated with working from remote locations and firms will need to review their policies and procedures," it added. BACK-UP OPTIONS

Most major financial firms have out-of-town hubs where smaller groups of traders could carry on business. Goldman Sachs for example has an office in Croydon on the southern fringe of London, while the London Metal Exchange has a back-up site in Essex, to the east of the capital.

Saxo Bank told Reuters it is implementing a number of plans including "splitting departments in affected areas into smaller teams that are isolated from each other and working in 14 days shifts with one group working in the office and the other team from either another location or home." Five other major investment banks said they were doing similar things, but declined to give details due to sensitivity about the arrangements.

"All big banks will rely on a rota, and only have 50% of their traders working in the same room at any given time," said one executive at an American bank in London. Trading venues said they were doing what they can to allow more flexibility in where people could trade from.

German derivatives exchange Eurex issued a notice saying trading participants could "in case of an emergency situation, participate in trading at Eurex Deutschland from outside their notified and approved trading locations". For non-bank firms, requirements on location are less onerous. Several hedge funds said all their staff were able to work from home if needs be, and that they have been ensuring employees have the right equipment to do so.

The spread of coronavirus has already caused banks to curb business travel to China, South Korea and parts of Italy. Several have stepped up their restrictions in recent days with Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan and Deutsche Bank among those to stop all non-essential international business travel.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Coronavirus a 'weapon of mass destruction'? Bogus theory gains momentum

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

It is not just about lighting, Solar energy changes lives: Patrick Muriuki

American Airlines suspending flights to Milan after U.S. travel warning

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

Incredible India website launched in Chinese, Arabic and Spanish

The Incredible India website has been launched in Arabic, Chinese and Spanish to attract tourists from these countries. Speaking at the launch of the website, Tourism Minister Prahlad Singh Patel said the aim of the multi-lingual website i...

New Delhi, Mar 2 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 9.30 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 9.30 pm. . DEL90 RJ-CORONAVIRUS-LD-ITALIAN Italian tourist tests positive for coronavirus in Rajasthan, samples sent to Pune for confirmation Jaipur An Italian tourist tested positi...

Odisha collects Rs 1.05 cr fine from traffic rule violators in

The Odisha government has collected Rs 1.06 crore fine from violators of traffic rules on March 1, the day the state government implemented the amended Motor Vehicle Act, 2019 after relaxing its enforcement for six months, officials said. T...

Iraq's Abdul Mahdi says will walk away from caretaker PM role

Adel Abdul Mahdi will walk away from his role as Iraqs caretaker prime minister and will not conduct most of his official duties, he said in a statement on Monday, deepening a political crisis in the oil producer.Abdul Mahdi called on parli...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020