South Korea, Iran, Italy and Japan greatest concern-WHO's Tedros

The epidemics in South Korea, Italy, Iran and Japan are the World Health Organization's greatest concern, the body's chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Monday.

In the past 24 hours there were almost nine times more coronavirus cases reported outside China than inside, but the disease can be contained with the right measures, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.