China's U.N. envoy says Beijing confident it will meet economic goals despite coronavirus
China's U.N. Ambassador Zhang Jun said on Monday that while the coronavirus outbreak has had a "negative impact" on the country's economy, Beijing was working to revitalize it and was confident it would reach its economic goals for 2020.
"Definitely the epidemic, the coronavirus, has caused a negative impact on the Chinese economy," Zhang told a news conference at the United Nations to mark China's presidency of the Security Council for March.
