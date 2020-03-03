China's U.N. envoy says Beijing confident it will meet economic goals despite coronavirus

China's U.N. Ambassador Zhang Jun said on Monday that while the coronavirus outbreak has had a "negative impact" on the country's economy, Beijing was working to revitalize it and was confident it would reach its economic goals for 2020.

"Definitely the epidemic, the coronavirus, has caused a negative impact on the Chinese economy," Zhang told a news conference at the United Nations to mark China's presidency of the Security Council for March.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.