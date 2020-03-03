Six cases of COVID-19 detected during sample testing in Agra

Six cases with high viral load have been detected during sample testing in Agra. These are the ones who have come in contact with the COVID-19 patient from New Delhi, reported yesterday. They have been kept in isolation. Their samples are being sent to NIV, Pune for confirmation.

Contact tracing of the persons who have come in contact with these six persons is also simultaneously being done through the Integrated Disease Surveillance Program (IDSP) network.

(With Inputs from PIB)

