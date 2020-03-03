Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK preparing measures to help business, economy if coronavirus spreads

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 03-03-2020 14:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-03-2020 13:46 IST
UK preparing measures to help business, economy if coronavirus spreads
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The British government will unveil an action plan to tackle the spread of coronavirus on Tuesday with possible measures to support the health service, businesses, and the economy.

The United Kingdom has so far had 39 confirmed cases of the virus, and Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday that a "very significant expansion of coronavirus" was possible and the country should be prepared for it. He is to publish the government's "battle plan" to tackle the spread of the virus, holding a news conference alongside England's Chief Medical Officer and the government's Chief Scientific Adviser.

The plan will include the option of encouraging more home working and discouraging unnecessary travel as part of what it called a "social distancing" strategy to delay the peak of the outbreak until later in the year when the weather is warmer and the health service is under less seasonal pressure. Other measures include looking at emergency registration for health professionals who have retired, the government said.

"It is highly likely coronavirus will spread more widely in the coming days and weeks, which is why we're making every possible preparation," Johnson said in a statement. The government is due to launch a major public information campaign later this week, run from a "war room" in the Cabinet Office, setting out steps people can take to limit the spread of the virus, such as washing their hands regularly.

Johnson's office said it would also publish legislation in the coming weeks which would give the government the necessary powers to prepare for and tackle the outbreak. Matt Hancock said the government was not planning yet to cancel mass gatherings or large sports events but said it did not rule out introducing "no-go zones".

"Right now, we do not recommend the canceling of mass events and schools as well should not be closing unless there is a positive case and the schools have the advice to close," Hancock told BBC TV. "There may be things we have to do down the line that we don't want to, but we will need the powers to do that hence proposing emergency legislation."

The Treasury Department said finance minister Rishi Sunak would provide a further update on economic developments and government action when he presents his first budget to parliament on March 11. He has asked officials to work up "further measures to support the public health response, businesses and the economy as needed".

The central bank said on Monday it was working with international partners and the finance ministry to ensure all necessary steps are taken to offset the economic hit from coronavirus.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

It is not just about lighting, Solar energy changes lives: Patrick Muriuki

Australia's central bank cuts rates to shake off virus fears

2020 Microsoft Imagine Cup Asia Finals: Indian team makes it to top 3

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

Felt like Beatles: Chris Hemsworth on shooting ‘Extraction’ in India

Avengers star Chris Hemsworth says he was blown away by the welcome he received in India while shooting for his upcoming action drama Extraction, which is predominantly set in the subcontinent. Hemsworth, who enjoys a huge fan following ...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Rebound rumbles on as G7 send support signal

Global stocks and commodity markets extended a tentative recovery from their coronavirus slump on Tuesday, as global policymakers signalled a united front to address the economic fallout from the spreading outbreak. Europes main bourses cli...

SC dismisses plea against Allahabad HC order granting bail to Chinmyanand in rape case

The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed a petition filed against the Allahabad High Court order granting bail to former BJP MP Swami Chinmayanand in a case pertaining to the alleged rape of a law student in Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh. The b...

Australia's newswire AAP announces closure

After 85 years of service, Australias national newswire Australian Associated Press AAP on Tuesday announced its closure, citing increasing free online content making the business unviable. The newswire will draw the curtains at the end of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020