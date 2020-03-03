Left Menu
24x7 helpdesk at Lucknow airport to curb Coronavirus spread

The Chief Medical Officer of Lucknow Narendra Agarwal on Tuesday said that passengers coming from various countries are being screened and helpdesk has been set up at the international airport as part of measures to prevent the spread of Coronavirus.

  Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh)
  Updated: 03-03-2020 18:23 IST
  Created: 03-03-2020 18:23 IST
Chief Medical Officer of Lucknow Narendra Agarwal speaking to ANI on Tuesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

The Chief Medical Officer of Lucknow Narendra Agarwal on Tuesday said that passengers coming from various countries are being screened and helpdesk has been set up at the international airport as part of measures to prevent the spread of Coronavirus. Speaking to ANI he said, "We are screening passengers coming from various countries and a 24x7 helpdesk has also been set up at the international airport."

"Six doctors and eight paramedical staff have been deployed at the helpdesk. People are being informed about the precautions for the disease by distributing pamphlets and a self-declaration form is also being filled by the passenger," he added. He said that a total of 71 isolation wards have been arranged in the state capital.

"Total of 71 isolation wards have been arranged at King George Medical University, Lok Bandhu Hospital, Civil hospital, Balrampur Hospital and SGPGI Lucknow," he told ANI. Agrawal informed that 248 people have been put under watch in Lucknow who returned from a foreign trip for possible Coronavirus symptoms.

"So far 248 people have been under watch. There were 6 cases in Lucknow out of which 5 have tested negative for Coronavirus while a report of other persons is awaited," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

