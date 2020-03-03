Left Menu
Development News Edition

Twitter staff told to work from home over virus fears

  • PTI
  • |
  • Sanfrancisco
  • |
  • Updated: 03-03-2020 18:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-03-2020 18:32 IST
Twitter staff told to work from home over virus fears

San Francisco, Mar 3 (AFP) Twitter staff across the world were asked to work from home starting Monday in an effort to stop the spread of the deadly new coronavirus epidemic. At the same time, thousands of staff at Google's European headquarters in Ireland were told to stay away for the day after one employee reported flu-like symptoms.

The outbreak has spread across the world since emerging in central China late last year, killing more than 3,100 people, infecting over 90,000, and prompting a wave of travel restrictions. Twitter's decision to ask its staff to avoid the office follows similar requests by governments in virus hotspots.

"We are strongly encouraging all employees globally to work from home if they're able," Twitter human resources chief Jennifer Christie said in a Monday blog post. "Our goal is to lower the probability of the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus for us -- and the world around us." Working from home will be mandatory for employees at the company's South Korea, Hong Kong and Japan offices, Christie said.

South Korea has recorded nearly 5,000 confirmed COVID-19 infections -- the largest number outside mainland China -- along with 28 deaths. More than half of the cases have been linked to the Shincheonji Church of Jesus, a secretive religious group often described as a cult.

Japan's government has urged the closure of schools nationwide and employers to give their staff permission to work remotely. Most civil servants in Hong Kong returned to work on Monday after they were asked to work from home for a month. The financial hub has recorded 100 cases of the infection.

Twitter had already announced the suspension of "non-critical" business travel and events last week. Google employees some 8,000 staff and contractors in the Irish capital.

"We continue to take precautionary measures to protect the health and safety of our workforce," a spokesperson said in a statement. "In accordance with the advice of medical experts, and as part of that effort, we have asked our Dublin teams to work from home today." Ireland has one confirmed case of COVID-19 -- a man who returned from northern Italy.

Google staff who have been in contact with their colleague with the flu-like symptoms have been told to monitor their health, while the company is using the situation to help test the company's readiness to deal with any outbreak. (AFP) AD.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

It is not just about lighting, Solar energy changes lives: Patrick Muriuki

Australia's central bank cuts rates to shake off virus fears

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

Xiaomi to hold online-only event for Redmi Note 9 launch in India

Xiaomi announced today that it would not hold any product launch event on-ground throughout March in India, owing to the rising concerns about the novel coronavirus outbreak. The announcement comes ahead of the Redmi Note 9 launch event whi...

LGBT+ artists boycott Israeli film festival

By Rachel Savage LONDON, March 3 Thomson Reuters Foundation - More than 130 gay and trans filmmakers have pledged to boycott an LGBT film festival in Tel Aviv, the latest move in a bitter row between Israel and international pro-Palestinian...

Coronavirus:DGCA asks all airlines to ensure that aircraft arriving from South Korea, Japan and Italy are subjected to disinfection process.PTI DSP KJ

CoronavirusDGCA asks all airlines to ensure that aircraft arriving from South Korea, Japan and Italy are subjected to disinfection process.PTI DSP KJ...

Olympics-IOC confident of Tokyo Games success despite coronavirus

The International Olympic Committee IOCs president and executive board gave further strong backing on Tuesday to this summers Tokyo Olympics, with no talk of a postponement or move due to the coronavirus outbreak.We are preparing for a succ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020