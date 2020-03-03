Left Menu
Development News Edition

Olympics-IOC confident of Tokyo Games success despite coronavirus

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 03-03-2020 21:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-03-2020 20:37 IST
Olympics-IOC confident of Tokyo Games success despite coronavirus
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Tuesday gave further strong backing to this summer's Tokyo Olympics and urged athletes to prepare "full steam" despite the coronavirus threat. "We are preparing for a successful Olympic Games Tokyo 2020," IOC head Thomas Bach said at an executive board meeting to discuss the situation.

The 66-year-old German lawyer and former Olympic fencing champion has a firm grip on IOC decision-making and is known for sticking to his guns in adversity. Both Tokyo 2020 Olympics organisers and the IOC have repeatedly stressed that the July 24-Aug. 9 Games will go ahead as planned despite the outbreak, and that there is no plan B.

"I would like to encourage all the athletes to continue their preparation for the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 with great confidence and full steam," Bach later told reporters. "From our side, we will continue to support the athletes and the National Olympic Committees."

However, multiple sports events around the world have been cancelled during the epidemic, which has killed more than 3,000 people in China and spread to more than 60 nations including Japan where infections are near 1,000 and 12 people have died. And earlier on Tuesday, Japan's Olympics minister Seiko Hashimoto acknowledged that Tokyo's contract would allow for a postponement until the end of the year.

Despite concerns over possible health risks to spectators and participants, the Olympic body is unwilling to publicly discuss any other option, such as cancellation or postponement, knowing that would throw the Games into confusion. The IOC board said a joint task force had been created in mid-February with itself, the Tokyo Games organisers, the city, the government, and the World Health Organisation to help deal with the coronavirus ahead of the Olympics.

"The IOC EB appreciates and supports the measures being taken, which constitute an important part of Tokyo's plans to host safe and secure Games," it said in a statement. Tokyo has pumped in more than $12 billion to organise the event while billions more were spent on related projects.

Tokyo Games organisers are due to deliver a report via video conference to the executive board on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

It is not just about lighting, Solar energy changes lives: Patrick Muriuki

Australia's central bank cuts rates to shake off virus fears

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

FOREX-Dollar sinks after U.S. Federal Reserve cuts interest rates to battle coronavirus

The U.S. dollar fell across the board after the U.S. Federal Reserve cut interest rates on Tuesday in an emergency move designed to shield the worlds largest economy from the impact of the coronavirus.In a statement, the central bank said i...

US shuts Homeland Security office in Washington amid employee infection fears

Washington, Mar 3 AFP The US Department of Homeland Security closed an office in Washington State early Tuesday amid fears that one of its employees may have contracted the coronavirus. Acting DHS Secretary Chad Wolf told a hearing in Congr...

Airliner SAS suspends flights to northern Italy, amid coronavirus outbreak

Scandinavian airliner SAS said on Tuesday it had suspended its flights to northern Italy, between March 4 and 16, citing the coronavirus outbreak in the region.SAS has therefore decided to suspend all flights to Milan, Bologna, Turin and Ve...

Fed slashes rates in emergency move to combat coronavirus risks

The U.S. Federal Reserve cut interest rates on Tuesday in an emergency move designed to shield the worlds largest economy from the impact of the coronavirus.It was the Feds first emergency rate cut since 2008 at the height of the financial ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020