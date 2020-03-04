Left Menu
Development News Edition

Oranges could help reduce obesity and risk of heart disease: Study

Everybody's favourite citrus fruit - Orange - has a lot to offer in addition to its tangy flavour and juicy pulp.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Ontario
  • |
  • Updated: 04-03-2020 10:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-03-2020 10:17 IST
Oranges could help reduce obesity and risk of heart disease: Study
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Everybody's favourite citrus fruit - Orange - has a lot to offer in addition to its tangy flavour and juicy pulp. A new study published in the Journal of Lipid Research suggests that the equivalent of just two and a half glasses of orange juice a day could reverse obesity and reduce the risk of heart disease and diabetes.

The study was conducted by the researchers at Western University who are currently studying a molecule found in sweet oranges and tangerines called nobiletin, which they have shown to drastically reduce obesity and reverse its negative side-effects. But why it works remains a mystery.

New research published in the Journal of Lipid Research demonstrates that mice fed a high-fat, high-cholesterol diet, that were also given nobiletin were noticeably leaner and had reduced levels of insulin resistance and blood fats compared to mice that were fed a high-fat, high-cholesterol diet alone. "We went on to show that we can also intervene with nobiletin. We've shown that in mice that already have all the negative symptoms of obesity, we can use nobelitin to reverse those symptoms, and even start to regress plaque build-up in the arteries, known as atherosclerosis," said a researcher Murray Huff.

But Huff says he and his team at Robarts Research Institute at Western still haven't been able to pinpoint exactly how nobiletin works. The researchers hypothesized that the molecule was likely acting on the pathway that regulates how fat is handled in the body. Called AMP Kinase, this regulator turns on the machinery in the body that burns fats to create energy, and it also blocks the manufacture of fats.

However, when the researchers studied nobiletin's effects on mice that had been genetically modified to remove AMP Kinase, the effects were the same. "This result told us that nobiletin is not acting on AMP Kinase, and is bypassing this major regulator of how fat is used in the body. What it still leaves us with is the question - how is nobiletin doing this?" said Huff.

Huff says while the mystery remains, this result is still clinically important because it shows that nobiletin won't interfere with other drugs that act on the AMP Kinase system. He says current therapeutics for diabetes like metformin, for example, work through this pathway. The next step is to move these studies into humans to determine if nobiletin has the same positive metabolic effects in human trials.

"Obesity and its resulting metabolic syndromes are a huge burden to our health care system, and we have very few interventions that have been shown to work effectively," said Huff. "We need to continue this emphasis on the discovery of new therapeutics."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

President Xi calls for international collaboration to find cure, vaccine to halt coronavirus

Coronavirus: India suspends visas to citizens of Italy, Iran, Japan, South Korea

Australia's central bank cuts rates to shake off virus fears

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

Davis scores 37 as Lakers smash 76ers

Anthony Davis had 37 points, 13 rebounds, and four steals, leading the Los Angeles Lakers to a 120-107 victory over the visiting Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday night. Davis, who also had two blocks, converted 13 of 19 shots from the floor, i...

Motor racing-Melbourne confident, not certain, that F1 season-opener will go ahead

Melbournes major events chief is confident the Australian Formula One Grand Prix will go ahead as scheduled next week but said he could offer no firm guarantees because of the dynamic nature of the coronavirus epidemic. Albert Park is alrea...

Lehner, Knights shut out Devils

Robin Lehner notched his first shutout of the season and William Karlsson and Max Pacioretty each had a goal and an assist to lead the Vegas Golden Knights to a 3-0 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday night in Las Vegas. Ryan Reav...

Mumbai: BMC seizes 410 kg plastic; slaps Rs 6.60 lakh fine

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation seized nearly 410 kg of plastic from shopkeepers and traders in the city and imposed a fine of Rs 6.60 lakh on them on Tuesday, a civic official said. The civic body launched the drive from February 29...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020