Left Menu
Development News Edition

Not a square to spare: Australian shops ration toilet paper amid coronavirus panic

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 04-03-2020 14:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-03-2020 14:06 IST
Not a square to spare: Australian shops ration toilet paper amid coronavirus panic

Australia's major grocers put strict limits on purchases of toilet paper on Wednesday, after shoppers stripped shelves in a rush of panic buying spurred by fears over a coronavirus, while the country recorded its fourth case of local transmission.

One of the first nations to take a hard line in tackling the epidemic, Australia imposed border controls a month ago on visitors from the epicentre of the outbreak in China. However, Australia now has 44 cases, four of them involving people who caught the disease despite not having left the country.

Despite the few sufferers compared to countries such as Iran and South Korea, social media has been awash in recent days with photographs and videos of people stockpiling goods, from staples to sanitisers. The demand for toilet paper, in particular, has sparked the trending hashtags #toiletpapergate and #toiletpapercrisis on Twitter, along with photographs of overloaded shopping trolleys, and calls for calm from baffled officials.

"We are trying to reassure people that removing all of the lavatory paper from the shelves of supermarkets probably isn't a proportionate or sensible thing to do at this time," Chief Medical Officer Brendan Murphy told a parliamentary panel on Wednesday. The biggest grocery chain, Woolworths Group Ltd, limited sales to four packs a shopper, to keep up stock levels while suppliers ramp up production. The local arm of Costco Wholesale Corp limited buyers to one bulk buy pack each.

Even Prime Minister Scott Morrison has weighed in on a purchasing trend that appears to be at odds with other countries' stockpiling of items with a long shelf-life, such as tinned goods, telling the public major grocers had assured him they could meet any spike in demand. Police confirmed they were called to a supermarket in Sydney to deal with "a disturbance in an aisle", with media saying the authorities had cordoned off the toilet paper shelves as a result.

Shoppers have swooped on other products also. Costco has put limits on purchases of milk, eggs, rice, disinfectants and soap. Weeks ago, Coles Group Ltd began posting signs in stores warning of shortages of hand and laundry sanitiser. Coles said it was working with suppliers and transport partners to improve availability of popular products, but did not confirm if it was also rationing sales of some.

"We have increased deliveries from our distribution centres and our teams are working hard to fill the shelves," it said in an emailed statement. German-owned discounter Aldi Inc and U.S.-listed Kimberly-Clark Corp, which makes toilet paper for the Australian market via domestic units, were not immediately available for comment.

TRAVEL BANS While the bulk of Australia's virus victims caught it overseas, the two latest cases involve people who have not left the country.

The most populous state of New South Wales said a female aged care worker had caught the virus, which has spread to at least one resident of the centre where she worked. It said an 82-year-old man was in hospital, while officials await results of a test on a 95-year-old woman who died on Tuesday after developing a respiratory illness.

"Whether it was related to coronavirus, we don't know," state health minister Brad Hazzard told reporters about the death. State officials were already investigating how a 53-year-old doctor was stricken, despite having no infected patients. A fourth case, announced on Monday, involved a woman who could have caught it from her brother.

Since Feb. 1, Australia has banned foreigners who recently travelled through China, and extended its ban last week to arrivals from Iran, but cautioned it could no longer guarantee an infected person would not penetrate border checks. The government on Wednesday confirmed a man who had recently returned from Iran had caught the virus, prompting officials to order two weeks of self-isolation for anyone arriving from Iran since Feb. 19.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

President Xi calls for international collaboration to find cure, vaccine to halt coronavirus

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

Coronavirus: India suspends visas to citizens of Italy, Iran, Japan, South Korea

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

Women are the beauty of our society. Then they talk about slogans like Mera jism, meri marzi my body, my choice. The perception in the world is that we oppress our women, Azhar Siddiqui, Chairman of Pakistans Judicial Activism Council said....

Why human touch is still important in the automation era?

However, with this rapid shift towards&#160;automation, few basic things like physical or human touch or&#160;people-to-people communication cant be underestimated....

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Videos

Latest News

Egypt executes top Islamist militant Ashmawy: army

Egypt executes top Islamist militant Ashmawy army ...

Parliament passes Electoral Amendment Bill to make voting easier

People who find out on election day they are not on the electoral roll or their details are not up to date will now have their vote counted.Parliament today passed the Electoral Amendment Bill which means the same rules applying during the ...

Kunal Gupta honoured with Philip Kotler's Emerging CEO Award at World Marketing Summit, India, 2020

New Delhi India March 4 ANINewsVoir Kunal Gupta, Founder, Mount Talent Consulting Pvt Ltd, has won the iconic achievement award - Emerging CEO of the year at the World Marketing Summit - India, 2020 at the event organized at Vigyan Bhawan, ...

South Africa: Africa's tallest building 'The Leonardo' opens doors for occupation

The Legacy Group has announced on Tuesday that the 234-meter tall building The Leonardo in Johannesburg, South Africa, is ready for providing occupation space in 240-suite hotel and residences, according to a media report by CCE News.Bart D...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020