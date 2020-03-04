Iraq reports its first coronavirus death, in Kurdish region
Iraq reported its first coronavirus death on Wednesday, an elderly man in the Kurdish province of Sulaimaniya, the local health department said.
Iraq has so far has recorded 31 cases of the new coronavirus, one Iranian student who has since been sent home and 30 Iraqis who had all visited Iran recently.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
Did Neanderthals bury their dead with flowers? Iraq cave yields new clues
India issues fresh travel advisory asking citizens to not visit 5 provinces in Iraq
Outgoing Iraqi PM warns he will walk away if successor's government is not approved soon
Iraqi PM-designate says done picking cabinet, calls on parliament to approve it
Iraq bans border crossings by Iranians amid coronavirus fears