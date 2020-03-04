Iran's first vice president has coronavirus, IranWire reports; no official confirmation

The IranWire news site reported on Wednesday that Iran's first vice president Eshaq Jahangiri has tested positive for coronavirus and is undergoing treatment.

IranWire cited an "informed source". There was no immediate confirmation from Iranian officials.

Several Iranian officials have been infected with the coronavirus and one senior official died from a coronavirus infection on Monday. (Reporting By Babak Dehghanpisheh; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

