Left Menu
Development News Edition

Masked Israeli monitors count coronavirus votes, carefully

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Jerusalem
  • |
  • Updated: 04-03-2020 20:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-03-2020 19:49 IST
Masked Israeli monitors count coronavirus votes, carefully
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Gloved and masked, Israeli election monitors on Wednesday counted the ballot papers of voters suspected of coming into contact with coronavirus.

More than 4,000 such voters cast ballots on Monday at special booths that were sequestered and sterile. They donned surgical masks and gloves as Central Elections Committee delegates watched through a nylon partition. The committee said its senior directors had volunteered to count the votes, to spare staff vacillation over health risks, as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sought re-election under the weight of an imminent corruption trial.

Taking care to avoid paper cuts, the monitors - some in protective suits, others making do with masks and gloves - sorted through piles of ballots in a guarded pavilion. "We wanted to make ourselves an example, to show that the Central Elections Committee cares about every single vote, every single one, no matter what the risk is," Dean Livne, the committee's chief legal counsel, said through a blue face mask.

The committee had set a target tally of 1,000 votes per hour, reflecting public pressure for resolution in what was, amid political deadlock, Israel's third election in a year. How Israel executes a vote under the shadow of the coronavirus could offer lessons to other countries, including the United States, which holds a presidential poll in November.

Livne said the Central Elections Committee was notified that some other countries had been observing, but did not name them. Israel has reported 15 coronavirus cases and quarantined thousands of people on suspicion of exposure.

The latter include the general in charge of Israel's military operations, hundreds of children from at least two schools and hundreds of soccer fans believed to have sat close to an infected person at a Tel Aviv match last month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

President Xi calls for international collaboration to find cure, vaccine to halt coronavirus

Coronavirus: India suspends visas to citizens of Italy, Iran, Japan, South Korea

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

Women are the beauty of our society. Then they talk about slogans like Mera jism, meri marzi my body, my choice. The perception in the world is that we oppress our women, Azhar Siddiqui, Chairman of Pakistans Judicial Activism Council said....

Why human touch is still important in the automation era?

However, with this rapid shift towards&#160;automation, few basic things like physical or human touch or&#160;people-to-people communication cant be underestimated....

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Videos

Latest News

Pet dog infected with COVID-19, Hong Kong authorities confirm

Eds Refiles to clarify quarantine for pets of those infected began last Friday Hong Kong, Mar 4 AFP The pet dog of a coronavirus patient in Hong Kong was confirmed to be infected with the disease, in a likely case of human-to-animal tran...

BJP MLAs meet Delhi CM, discuss pending road work

A delegation of Delhi BJP legislators led by Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri met Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday and discussed various issues, including MLA development funds and pending works under the...

Putin says Russia targeted from abroad by fake news on coronavirus

Russia has been targeted from abroad by foes spreading fake news about the coronavirus to sow panic, President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.Putins remarks came as Russias communications regulator said it had shut down access to some soc...

Europe 'panicking' over India's pharmaceutical export curbs - industry group

Indias top pharmaceuticals export group said a government curb on some drug exports as the coronavirus outbreak spreads has caused panic in Europe and will severely impact businesses in the sector. The worlds main supplier of generic drugs ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020