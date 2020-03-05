Left Menu
Coronavirus: Goa government sets up more isolation wards

  • Panaji
  • Updated: 05-03-2020 01:09 IST
Coronavirus: Goa government sets up more isolation wards
The Goa government has set up ten-bed isolation ward each at three facilities to deal with suspected cases of the novel coronavirus, Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said on Wednesday. Rane said besides an existing ward at state-run Goa Medical College and Hospital near here, ten-bed isolation ward each has been set up at Community Health Centre, Chicalim (South Goa), Primary Health Centre, Sankhalim (North Goa) and TB Hospital in Margao (South Goa).

The minister said on Wednesday he attended a review meeting, where Chief Secretary Parimal Rai, who is heading the task force set up to oversee preparations to tackle any coronavirus eventuality, was also present. Stakeholders, including tourism industry representatives, the departments of ports, education, public works, South and North Goa district collectors and others attended the meeting which was chaired by Rane.

Indian Medical Associations representative Dr Shekhar Salkar was also present at the meeting. Rane said the state is following the guidelines on coronavirus issued by the World Health Organisation.

The minister said separate outpatient departments have been created for foreign patients.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

