Left Menu
Development News Edition

More luxury brands postpone fashion shows worldwide due to coronavirus

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 05-03-2020 18:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-03-2020 18:26 IST
More luxury brands postpone fashion shows worldwide due to coronavirus

More luxury houses are postponing fashion shows around the world due to the coronavirus outbreak that has now spread to dozens of countries.

Italian brands Giorgio Armani and Versace said on Thursday they were putting off fashion shows for their Cruise collections. The Armani show had been scheduled for April 19-20 in Dubai, while Versace was due to present its collection in the United States on May 16. Gucci, part of French group Kering has cancelled plans to host its Cruise 2021 fashion show in San Francisco on May 18, while last mont,h Prada and Chanel postponed shows that had been due to take place in Asia in May.

"The decision has been taken as a precautionary measure in order to protect all the industry stakeholders, employees and guests who would be involved in the trip", Armani Group said in a statement. Versace, which is owned by U.S. group Capri Holdings , said it was "aware of the need to give priority to the health and safety of its guests and employees," adding further details would be provided as soon as possible.

Cruise collections are fashion shows hosted outside the usual fashion week calendar which are still an important opportunity for luxury brands to showcase their latest designs. A Gucci spokesman also said on Thursday the new timing and location of its show would be announced once the situation becomes clearer.

Armani said its event would now take place in November, to coincide with Dubai's Expo 2020, and will no longer be a Cruise collection. Giorgio Armani held his Milan fashion show behind closed doors last month.

The coronavirus, which emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year, has spread around the world, with more new cases now appearing outside China than inside, prompting the cancellation of many global conferences and fairs. Italy has emerged as the country hardest hit by the virus in Europe.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Algeria reports nine new coronavirus cases - health ministry

DoT asks Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, other telcos to pay up balance AGR dues without delays: Sources

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

Hello darkness! WhatsApp dark mode is finally here: Here's how to enable?

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Countering myths and misconceptions about novel coronavirus (COVID-19)

Since the virus shows no signs of slowing down, its critical to counter plenty of myths surrounding the novel coronavirus that has&#160;wreaked havoc&#160;in nearly 75 countries....

Videos

Latest News

Trump says he will block federal funds to 'sanctuary' jurisdictions

President Donald Trump on Thursday said he would withhold money from so-called sanctuary jurisdictions after a U.S. court ruled that his administration could block federal law enforcement funds to states and cities that do not cooperate wit...

Soccer-Paraguay police question Ronaldinho over alleged 'adulterated' passport

Former Barcelona and Brazil striker Ronaldinho Gaucho was being questioned by Paraguayan authorities on Thursday after arriving in the country with what police said was an adulterated Paraguayan passport.Ronaldinho and his brother and busin...

Paper leak case: SC refuses to scrap SSC CGLE exam of 2017

The Supreme Court Thursday refused to scrap the Staff Selection Commission SSC combined graduate level examination of 2017, which was marred by allegations of paper leak and malpractices. The apex court, which had set up a seven-member comm...

Kendriya Vidyalayas in Delhi to remain closed for primary classes till March 31 in view of coronavirus: Officials.

Kendriya Vidyalayas in Delhi to remain closed for primary classes till March 31 in view of coronavirus Officials....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020