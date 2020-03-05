Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kiss me? Are you mad? Coronavirus turns Italian life upside down

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Rome
  • |
  • Updated: 05-03-2020 20:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-03-2020 20:01 IST
Kiss me? Are you mad? Coronavirus turns Italian life upside down
Representative Image Image Credit:

A day after their government ordered a limit on public gatherings and recommended that people avoid shaking hands to limit the spread of the coronavirus, normally sociable Italians have been grappling with new habits. At Iginio Massari, a well-known cafe in central Milan, customers no longer take their morning cappuccino at the counter but have to wait to be served at a table, while keeping a distance of at least a metre from other customers and staff.

Yet further along the street, there are plenty of people drinking coffee and eating cornettos at the bar. "I know there's an order and they could fine me 1,500 euros ($1,680) but I'm still serving coffee at the bar," said one barista who did not want to give his name. "We have so few customers any way that they're usually on their own.

"Normally we get through 7-8 kilos of coffee in morning and now if we get to three we're happy. If it keeps up like this, we'll have to close." It is a small sign of how people are still coming to grips with the crisis in Italy, so far Europe's worst affected country where more than 100 deaths have been attributed to the virus since it first emerged in a town near Milan two weeks ago.

Already the virus has spread from the north, with cases appearing in the capital Rome and as far south as Sicily. "We are all worried but without alarmism or hysteria. Clearly we're trying to understand the situation and we're trying to read between the lines," said Rome resident Fiamma Volpini.

Late on Wednesday, the government announced a series of measures aimed at limiting contact between people in a bid to slow the spread of the virus. As well as closing schools and universities, suspending large public events and ordering sports events to be held behind closed doors, the decree recommends that people do not shake hands or hug each other and that they maintain a distance of at least one metre.

In churches, worshippers are discouraged from the traditional handshake as a sign of peace at mass and kissing on the cheek, an everyday exchange for people of every generation in Italy has become a delicate question of contagion etiquette. "I've just met one of my neighbours and I kissed him but yesterday I went to greet one of my friends with a kiss on the cheek and she stopped me saying, 'are you mad?'" said one woman in Milan who did not want to give her name.

The change has been especially striking in Milan, Italy's financial capital, which until two weeks ago was basking in its image as the dynamic exception to the country's decades-long economic malaise. Now trams and underground trains are much emptier than normal, museums are empty and shopkeepers sit waiting for customers.

Although the city's famed cathedral has re-opened to visitors, it is admitting only 10 at a time. "But that is not really the problem, as there is no one inside anyway," a security guard at the doors said. ($1 = 0.8939 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Algeria reports nine new coronavirus cases - health ministry

DoT asks Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, other telcos to pay up balance AGR dues without delays: Sources

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

Hello darkness! WhatsApp dark mode is finally here: Here's how to enable?

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Countering myths and misconceptions about novel coronavirus (COVID-19)

Since the virus shows no signs of slowing down, its critical to counter plenty of myths surrounding the novel coronavirus that has&#160;wreaked havoc&#160;in nearly 75 countries....

Videos

Latest News

Information held by HC can be given to third party as per rules, not under RTI: SC

The Supreme Court has said that information or certified copies of orders held by a high court can be given to a third party only as per rules framed by the high court and the person cannot invoke the Right to Information Act to get details...

EY sends around 1,500 Madrid workers home after coronavirus case confirmed

Accounting and consulting firm EY on Thursday sent around 1,500 employees from its Madrid offices back home after a case of coronavirus was confirmed among its staff, a company spokesman told Reuters.The firm has asked employees to work rem...

Nine killed in Gaza as bakery fire spreads through packed market

At least nine people were killed and 60 injured on Thursday when a bakery fire spread through a crowded market in a refugee camp in the Gaza Strip, health officials said.Four children and three women were among the dead and 14 of the injure...

Bethlehem's storied Nativity Church closes amid virus fears

Palestinian officials announced Thursday the storied Church of the Nativity in the biblical city of Bethlehem was closing indefinitely over fears of the new coronavirus, weeks ahead of the Easter holiday that draws tens of thousands of visi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020