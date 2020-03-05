Left Menu
Overall coronavirus fatality rate ranges up to 1% - U.S. official

  • Updated: 05-03-2020 21:24 IST
  • Created: 05-03-2020 21:24 IST
The best estimate of the overall mortality rate from the novel coronavirus lies somewhere between 0.1% and 1%, a senior U.S. public health official said on Thursday.

"That's lower than you've heard probably," U.S. Assistant Secretary for Health Brett Giroir told reporters after briefing members of Congress. "Many people don't get sick and don't get tested," he added. "So probably for every case, there are at least two or three cases that are not in the denominator."

