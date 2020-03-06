Shanghai reports 3 new coronavirus cases imported from abroad - state media
China's financial centre of Shanghai reported three new coronavirus infections on Friday, in Chinese nationals who caught the virus abroad, the official People's Daily of the ruling Communist Party said.
All three were students studying abroad in Iran, it added.
