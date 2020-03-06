Peru records first confirmed case of coronavirus, President Vizcarra says

Peru recorded its first confirmed case of coronavirus, President Martin Vizcarra said in a televised statement on Friday, as the disease begins to spread around South America.

A patient is a 25-year-old man who had traveled to Spain, France, and the Czech Republic, Vizcarra added.

South American neighbors Argentina and Chile also announced their first confirmed cases this week, while a number of cases have been confirmed in Brazil.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.