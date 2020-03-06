Austrian Airlines to cut working hours for 7,000 staff -newspaper
Lufthansa unit Austrian Airlines is shortening the working hours of 7,000 staff because of the coronavirus outbreak's impact on business, tabloid daily Kronen Zeitung said on its website on Friday.
The newspaper said further details would follow.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
