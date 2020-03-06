Left Menu
EU plans state aid rule waivers, other measures to help cope with virus

The European Commission is considering various steps to help member states with the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak, including targeted waivers on state aid rules, an official of the EU executive said on Friday.

Other steps being considered include mobilising existing financial tools and funding from the European Investment Bank, the official said.

