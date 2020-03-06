Slovakia bans Italy flights after first coronavirus case appears

Slovakia will ban flights to and from Italy, the European country worst hit by the coronavirus outbreak, starting Monday, Prime Minister Peter Pellegrini said on Friday after announcing Slovakia's first case of the new virus.

Pellegrini said Slovakia would also ban school trips abroad and bar visitors from hospitals among measures to contain the outbreak.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

