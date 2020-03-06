Left Menu
Development News Edition

Banks in London send more staff home as virus spreads

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 06-03-2020 21:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-03-2020 21:13 IST
Banks in London send more staff home as virus spreads

More than 50 staff at Societe Generale's London office were working from home on Friday as a precautionary measure against the spread of coronavirus, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters. The French lender joined other banks sending staff home, splitting up trading teams and activating backup offices in a bid to contain the spread of the virus in Europe's biggest financial hub.

The mood among financial firms echoed that of British authorities, after Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty said on Thursday that the country was moving from the "containment" to the "delay" phase of a four-stage plan to combat the epidemic. Britain so far has 163 confirmed cases of the virus, which has spread to more than 100,000 people worldwide and killed more than 3,000.

Societe Generale declined to comment on how many staff were working away from its office in Canary Wharf but said it has put in place measures including travel restrictions, rotation of staff, and working from home arrangements. Commodity broker Marex Spectron also said late on Thursday that one of its London employees had tested positive for coronavirus.

It said the individual concerned had attended a Marex Spectron-sponsored event during IP week, a major petroleum industry gathering, on Feb. 25 in London. Citigroup has sent 10% of traders who usually work in its Canary Wharf office to a backup site in Lewisham, a source familiar with the move said.

Banks including HSBC and Standard Chartered have also convened committees of senior executives to give daily briefings on the crisis. Allied Irish Banks has cancelled a planned post-results roadshow to London as a result of a ban on non-essential travel and has conducted a deep clean of all branches, Chief Executive Colin Hunt said in a radio interview.

"Earlier this week we introduced a ban on all non-essential travel across the group, that's one of the reasons why I'm talking to you this morning from Dublin and not London," he said. DON'T PANIC

The mood among financial firms was more practical than panicked, despite the growing number of confirmed cases. "Had a few hedge funds that went into full shutdown on Monday because of coronavirus but then realised they were over-reacting and went back into the office later in the week," said one hedge fund recruiter.

Staff in coffee shops in the Canary Wharf financial district said business is down, but that they hoped for only a short-lived disruption to normal customer traffic. "We expect it to be quieter for the next few days," a worker named Tahar in a Starbucks in Canary Wharf said.

An employee in a branch of the Notes coffee chain in the financial area said business was down compared with the usually busy Friday rush. "People just want to be safe I guess, we are hoping things pick up soon," she said. (Reporting By Lawrence White and Iain Withers, additional reporting by Clara Denina and Maiya Keidan in London, Padraic Halpin in Dublin)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

You will see very swift action from RBI putting in place a scheme to revive Yes Bank: Governor Das

SBI Board gives 'in-principle' approval for investment in Yes Bank

RBI guv says Yes Bank resolution will be done very swiftly; 30 days is outer limit

Rajnath Singh receives Rs 100 crore as interim dividend from Bharat Dynamics

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tokyo 2020: What is the cost of Olympics cancellation?

Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Videos

Latest News

'Fear of the unknown': U.S. pregnant women worried by lack of virus research

After the first two cases of the novel coronavirus in the state of Georgia were confirmed this week, Leigh Creel, who is 20 weeks pregnant and lives outside Atlanta, made a nervous phone call to her doctor to ask about the risk to her and h...

Prajnesh bites dust, India trail 0-1 against Croatia

Unforced errors pulled Prajnesh Gunneswaran down against Borna Gojo, considered a weak link in the rival line-up, as India trail 0-1 against top-seed Croatia in the Davis Cup Qualifiers, here on Friday. Indias strategy to target Gojo fell f...

UN: Over 20,000 migrant deaths on Mediterranean since 2014

Geneva, Mar 6 AP The UN migration agency said Friday that a shipwreck off Libya and other recent maritime incidents have raised its estimated death toll among migrants who tried to cross the Mediterranean past the grim milestone of 20,000 d...

Former SC judge Ranjana Prakash Desai to head Delimitation Commission for J&K, four northeastern states: Notification.

Former SC judge Ranjana Prakash Desai to head Delimitation Commission for JK, four northeastern states Notification....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020