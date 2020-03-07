Colombia has confirmed first case of coronavirus -health ministry
Colombia confirmed its first case of coronavirus on Friday, joining other South American countries which have reported cases of the fast-spreading disease.
The virus broke out in Wuhan, China, late last year and has since infected nearly 100,000 people worldwide.
According to the World Health Organization, the disease has been reported in some 90 countries, leading to about 3,400 deaths.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Colombia
- South American
- China
- Wuhan
- World Health Organization
ALSO READ
Colombia puts out forest fire near top tourist attraction Cano Cristales
Colombia congressional committee to investigate president after ex-senator's allegations
Colombian armed forces to form special unit to protect national parks
Colombia court poised to make historic abortion ruling
Olympics-Colombia face potential Tokyo 2020 weightlifting ban after positive tests