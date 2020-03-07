Left Menu
Development News Edition

Argentina's eight coronavirus cases add uncertainty to already dismal economy

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 07-03-2020 05:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-03-2020 05:08 IST
Argentina's eight coronavirus cases add uncertainty to already dismal economy

Argentina has eight confirmed cases of coronavirus, all brought by people who had recently been in Europe, the Health Ministry said on Friday, adding uncertainty to an economy already slammed by recession, high inflation and unsustainable debt.

The number of people infected across the world surpassed 100,000 on Friday, as the outbreak reached more countries and economic damage intensified, with business districts beginning to empty and stock markets tumbling. "Argentina continues in the containment stage, with eight confirmed cases with a history of travel to transmission areas," the Health Ministry said in a statement. The Argentine patients range between age 23 and 72, it said.

The country is a major world food supplier struggling to pull out of recession and tame 50% inflation as the government hunkers down for what promise to be tough restructuring talks with bondholders. The economy ministry says it has to revamp about $100 billion in what it calls unsustainable debt, including $44 billion owed to the International Monetary Fund. The virus outbreak has killed more than 3,400 people worldwide and spread across more than 90 nations. In many affected countries, people were being asked to stay home from work, schools were closed and stores were cleared.

"Lower world growth projections will negatively affect Argentina through trade channels," said Ignacio Labaqui, who analyses the country for consultancy Medley Global Advisors. "Add to that a likely negative impact on Argentine tourism." Fellow South American countries Colombia, Chile and Peru announced their first confirmed cases of coronavirus this week, and a number of cases have been confirmed in neighboring Brazil.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

You will see very swift action from RBI putting in place a scheme to revive Yes Bank: Governor Das

RBI guv says Yes Bank resolution will be done very swiftly; 30 days is outer limit

Yes Bank customers shocked over RBI decision, queue up at branches to withdraw money

Peru records first confirmed case of coronavirus, President Vizcarra says

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tokyo 2020: What is the cost of Olympics cancellation?

Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-Players banned from to handing towels to ball-kids in Indian Wells

Players will be banned from handing their towels to ball-kids at next weeks BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells in an effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, organizers said on Friday.The exchange of sweaty towels between players and ...

Washington state announces new coronavirus death, 15th in U.S.

A hospital in Washington state said on Friday that a 12th person had died there from coronavirus, bringing to 15 the total deaths from the respiratory illness in the United States.EvergreenHealth Medical Center in the Seattle suburb of Kirk...

Trump campaign sues CNN for libel over Russia opinion piece

U.S. President Donald Trumps re-election campaign sued CNN for libel on Friday, over an opinion piece that said the campaign had left open the possibility of seeking Russias help in the 2020 election.The libel lawsuit was the campaigns thir...

Irish hospital staff self-isolate over coronavirus

More than 60 staff at a hospital in the southern Irish city of Cork were asked on Friday to self-isolate after the countrys first community transmission of coronavirus was found there, a health official was quoted as saying. Health authorit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020