Two U.S. health screeners at LAX test positive for coronavirus -internal email

Two federal health screeners at Los Angeles International Airport have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to an email sent to their colleagues on Friday, which was seen by Reuters. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention employees were conducting screenings of passengers arriving from overseas, including from China, and have been directed to self-quarantine until March 17, the email said.

"At this time, we cannot confirm where these two screeners were exposed,” said the email, which was sent by a senior CDC official. “Let us keep our colleagues in our thoughts during this period.” The CDC could not be reached immediately for further comment.

At least one other health screener at LAX previously tested positive for the virus. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security on Wednesday reported that a federal contractor may have been exposed while conducting medical screenings at Los Angeles International Airport.

