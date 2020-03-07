China says 78 mln migrant rural workers have returned to work

A total of 78 million Chinese migrant rural workers have already returned to work, accounting for 60% of the total who left for home for the Chinese New Year holiday, a government official said on Saturday, as Beijing steps up measures to limit the disruption to businesses from the coronavirus outbreak.

But Chinese officials told a press briefing that the risk of contagion from increased population flows is rising, and the country will continue efforts to contain the virus spread.

