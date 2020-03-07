Oman returnee's death not confirmed case of Coronavirus: Kerala Health Minister

Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja on Saturday said a person who died in Thiruvananthapuram hospital upon his arrival from Oman is not confirmed case of coronavirus. "One person had come to Kerala from Oman yesterday and was admitted to a hospital as he had some respiratory symptoms and he died. We had collected the sample to test if there was any presence of the virus. We are waiting for the sample to come. We are not sure if it was a coronavirus case," Shailaja told ANI.

She said the precautionary measures are still in place in the state and requested people to come in the mass gathering if he/she suspects of some coronavirus symptoms. "Person with not only symptoms of coronavirus but also normal cold and cough, respiratory difficulties should avoid coming to the mass gathering. Even the occasions like wedding, cinema hall," she said.

Highlighting the case of Swine Flu in the state, she said, "One case of swine flu has been reported from Kallikkad. There is no need to panic as it occurs during this season. A medical team was sent there to take all the required preventive measures." All the nearby places have been examined and will continue doing that.

The minister also inaugurated one day stay home for women in Thiruvananthapuram and said, "We are thinking of opening a home where inter-caste marriage couples can stay for a year safely with government facilities. These homes will be for people who can not afford a living after marriage." (ANI)

