Left Menu
Development News Edition

Oman returnee's death not confirmed case of Coronavirus: Kerala Health Minister

Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja on Saturday said a person who died in Thiruvananthapuram hospital upon his arrival from Oman is not confirmed case of coronavirus.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala)
  • |
  • Updated: 07-03-2020 15:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-03-2020 15:34 IST
Oman returnee's death not confirmed case of Coronavirus: Kerala Health Minister
Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja on Saturday said a person who died in Thiruvananthapuram hospital upon his arrival from Oman is not confirmed case of coronavirus. "One person had come to Kerala from Oman yesterday and was admitted to a hospital as he had some respiratory symptoms and he died. We had collected the sample to test if there was any presence of the virus. We are waiting for the sample to come. We are not sure if it was a coronavirus case," Shailaja told ANI.

She said the precautionary measures are still in place in the state and requested people to come in the mass gathering if he/she suspects of some coronavirus symptoms. "Person with not only symptoms of coronavirus but also normal cold and cough, respiratory difficulties should avoid coming to the mass gathering. Even the occasions like wedding, cinema hall," she said.

Highlighting the case of Swine Flu in the state, she said, "One case of swine flu has been reported from Kallikkad. There is no need to panic as it occurs during this season. A medical team was sent there to take all the required preventive measures." All the nearby places have been examined and will continue doing that.

The minister also inaugurated one day stay home for women in Thiruvananthapuram and said, "We are thinking of opening a home where inter-caste marriage couples can stay for a year safely with government facilities. These homes will be for people who can not afford a living after marriage." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

You will see very swift action from RBI putting in place a scheme to revive Yes Bank: Governor Das

RBI guv says Yes Bank resolution will be done very swiftly; 30 days is outer limit

Yes Bank customers shocked over RBI decision, queue up at branches to withdraw money

Peru records first confirmed case of coronavirus, President Vizcarra says

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Tokyo 2020: What is the cost of Olympics cancellation?

Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

Videos

Latest News

Sea of meth as Myanmar army smashes three drug labs

Sacks of heroin and methamphetamine are laid out in endless rows in a remote Myanmar border zone during a rare raid in the heart of Southeast Asias infamous Golden Triangle. The seizure in one of the worlds biggest narcotics-producing regio...

Coronavirus: Karnataka govt to to suspend biometric attendance

As a precautionary measure to control the spread of coronavirus in Karnataka, the state government has planned to suspend biometric attendance for the time-being at its offices, also in corporate and IT companies, Medical Education Minister...

Of creativity, breaking glass ceilings and feminism!

More and more women are becoming financially independent and exercising their choices freely in both personal and professional lives, enabling them to redefine the textbook meaning of feminism and strengthen the bond of sisterhood, say some...

Thai judge who alleged interference dies in 2nd suicide bid

Police in Thailand says a judge who shot himself last year to publicize alleged interference in his work has died after what was apparently a second suicide attempt. Police Maj. Sathitchai Nitayawan in the northern province of Chiang Mai sa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020