Coronavirus: Latest updates on coronavirus crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Saturday. 5:59 p.m.

PM Narendra Modi reviews coronavirus situation in the country at a meeting with officials and directs them to identify locations for sufficient quarantine facilities, and make provisions for critical care in case the disease spreads further. 5:31 p.m.

The Department of Telecom (DoT) asks telecom operators to put coronavirus awareness messages in place of ringing tones. 4:32 p.m.

A man with symptom of 'fever and cough' has been kept in isolation at the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Imphal, Manipur as a precautionary measure, health officials say. 4:16 p.m. A flight from Tehran brings swab samples of Indians in Iran who are suspected of having coronavirus infection to the national capital, airport official says.

4:10 p.m. In view of coronavirus, UP Governor Anandiben Patel has cancelled the March 9 'Holi Milan' programme as a preventive measure, the Raj Bhawan says. 4:00 p.m.

Budget carrier IndiGo on Saturday says it will not charge for rescheduling of domestic and international flights booked for March 12-31, amidst coronavirus scare. 2:34 p.m.

In the wake of 31 confirmed cases of coronavirus in India so far, the Union health ministry makes functional 52 laboratories for testing samples while 57 labs are designated for helping in sample collection. 2:12 p.m.

The coronavirus outbreak has made international scenario more complex, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh says. 12:34 p.m.

Pakistan may face losses up to USD 61 million due to the deadly coronavirus outbreak, ADB says. 12:05 p.m.

PM Narendra Modi asks people to stay away from rumours regarding coronavirus and emphasised on the need to follow doctors' advice in this regard. 12:03 p.m.

In wake of the coronavirus outbreak, foreign tourists have cancelled trips to Aurangabad, home to the famed Ajanta and Ellora Caves, head of Aurangabad Tourism Development Foundation says. 11:52 a.m.

Barring those of an Italian couple, all samples collected from suspected coronavirus cases in Rajasthan have tested negative, official says. 11:42 a.m. An Indian national is among 15 new cases of coronavirus in the UAE, taking the total number of confirmed infections in the country to 45, health officials say.

11:00 a.m. Two suspected coronavirus patients undergoing treatment at a hospital were "high viral-load cases", Jammu and Kashmir administration says.

9:47 a.m. China reports 28 new fatalities from coronavirus, taking death toll in the country to 3,070, Chinese health officials say..

