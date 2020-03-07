Egypt confirms 33 new cases of coronavirus on Nile cruise ship

Egypt confirmed on Saturday 33 new cases of coronavirus on a cruise ship on the River Nile that officials said the previous day had been struck by the virus, the health minister said.

None of the cases were showing symptoms of the illness, Health Minister Hala Zayed told reporters.

