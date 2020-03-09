Saudi Arabia suspends educational activities at mosques

Saudi Arabia will suspend all educational and Koranic activities at mosques from Monday to help prevent the spread of the new coronavirus, state television reported.

The birthplace of Islam, which has recorded 11 infections, had already suspended all umrah pilgrimages and deep-cleaned the holiest religious sites including the al-Haram Mosque in Mecca and the al-Masjid al-Nabawy mosque in Medina.

