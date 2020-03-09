Japan's Kobe confirms coronavirus case in woman in her 40s
The Japanese city of Kobe said on Monday a woman in her 40s has tested positive for the coronavirus.
The woman had been to a live music show in Osaka, an official told a news conference.
Japan has now seen 14 deaths from the virus of which seven were from the Diamond Princess cruise ship that had been quarantined off Yokohama.
