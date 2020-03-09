Japan's Kobe confirms coronavirus case in woman in her 40s

The Japanese city of Kobe said on Monday a woman in her 40s has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The woman had been to a live music show in Osaka, an official told a news conference.

Japan has now seen 14 deaths from the virus of which seven were from the Diamond Princess cruise ship that had been quarantined off Yokohama.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

