Unclear whether coronavirus has longer-term economic impact - Germany's Scholz

German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said on Monday it is not conceivable yet whether the coronavirus epidemic is a longer-term economic challenge, hours after Chancellor Angela Merkel's cabinet agreed on measures to counter its impact.

The government will always ensure the economy has enough liquidity, Scholz told broadcaster Deutschlandfunk.

