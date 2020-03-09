Germany says to help companies hit by coronavirus

German companies hit by the coronavirus outbreak through no fault of their own will get the help they need, the country's Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said on Monday.

The government will "not allow the virus to infect the German economy," Altmaier said on the sidelines of a German-Greek business event in Berlin.

