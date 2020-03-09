ZEISS Medical Technology Announces Changes in Ophthalmic Devices Executive Leadership

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

Jim Mazzo , current President of Ophthalmic Devices and Head of Ophthalmic Devices Strategic Business Unit for ZEISS will retire from ZEISS effective 1 May 2020 and will continue to support ZEISS as an advisor

Dr. Euan Thomson will assume the role of Head of Ophthalmic Devices Strategic Business Unit for ZEISS and will be appointed President of Ophthalmic Devices

Andrew Chang will be appointed as President of Carl Zeiss Meditec, Inc. He will continue to lead the global ophthalmic sales organization

Effective 1 May 2020, Jim Mazzo will retire from his position as President Ophthalmic Devices and Head of the Ophthalmic Devices Strategic Business Unit for ZEISS. He will continue to support ZEISS as an advisor.

With over forty years in the ophthalmic industry, Jim has successfully transformed ZEISS Global Ophthalmic Devices as the number two industry leader in Ophthalmology by creating a strong customer focused organization within his three plus years with ZEISS.

"I am very proud of what we have accomplished for customers and employees and pleased to hand over responsibility to Euan and the team. With this team, we have achieved record breaking growth. I look forward to continuing my support for ZEISS as an advisor and my involvement in the ophthalmic community," says Jim Mazzo.

"Jim has been an integral part of growing our global ophthalmology business and has strengthened a customer-oriented mindset and service into the ZEISS culture," says Dr. Ludwin Monz, President and CEO of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG. "His leadership, insights and guidance have been instrumental in building a strong team, while creating a global approach through regional alignment and increasing visibility of professional education for customers. We thank him for his knowledge, leadership and many contributions in helping advance eye care. We are looking forward to continuing this path under Euan Thomson's leadership."

Dr. Euan Thomson will succeed Jim Mazzo as President of Ophthalmic Devices and Head of the Ophthalmic Devices Strategic Business Unit for ZEISS. Euan Thomson currently holds the position of Head of the Digital Business Unit for ZEISS and he will continue to guide digital activities. Euan Thomson holds a PhD in physics from the University of London and has more than thirty years of experience in Medical Technology. Before joining ZEISS in September 2019, he was President and CEO of Photoelectron Corporation, President and CEO of Accuray Inc., worked in Venture Capital and was Head of Digital Health at Samsung Strategy and Innovation Center. Most recently Euan Thomson led digital technology development for Johnson and Johnson Medical Devices.

"I believe in the great work ZEISS is doing for patients around the world," says Euan Thomson. "I look forward to continuing the mission to better serve ophthalmic customers and their patients and to supporting and shaping the company's strategic goals."

Andrew Chang, Head of Sales for Ophthalmic Devices, will be appointed as President of Carl Zeiss Meditec, Inc. He will continue to lead the global ophthalmic sales organizations including U.S. Sales and Service, based in Dublin, California.

