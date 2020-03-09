Health Secretary says U.S. working aggressively on coronavirus, after markets drop

U.S. Health Secretary Alex Azar said President Donald Trump's administration is working aggressively on the coronavirus disease spreading worldwide, after he was asked on a media conference call to respond to the stock market plunging on coronavirus fears.

"It's been a very aggressive, whole of government approach at the state, local and federal level," Azar told reporters.

"We're taking COVID-19 incredibly seriously," he also said, using the official name for the virus.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.