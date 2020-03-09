Spain to close schools in Basque city of Vitoria to control coronavirus

All schools in the northern Spanish city of Vitoria-Gasteiz will be closed for two weeks in an effort to slow the spread of coronavirus, regional authorities said on Monday.

"All education activities are suspended in the city of Vitoria for two weeks...from kindergarten to universities," a spokesman for the education department of the Basque Country told Reuters.

With nearly 150 confirmed cases the Basque Country, of which Vitoria is the regional capital, is among the worst hit areas in Spain, which has registered 999 cases and more than 20 deaths from the outbreak.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

